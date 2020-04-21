RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

News Monitor Advertising Manager Diana Hermes is pretty quick to participate in our weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment.
Keeping her young daughter Hadley (right) entertained at home during a coronavirus pandemic isn’t easy. One day it was made easier when Hankinson Public School sent colored paper with the home meals so students could cut them into hearts to hang from their windows.
Do you have hearts hanging in your window? If so, send a picture to the News Monitor today. Don’t forget we are still looking for pictures of your goofy children, pets, St. Patrick’s Day in-home celebration and pictures of how coronavirus is affecting your life both inside and outside your home.
Please send your pictures to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.
