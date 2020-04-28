RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Fairmount Public School Principal Jay Townsend submitted a picture as part of the News Monitor’s ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment.
Wednesday, April 22 was the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Fairmount students typically do an activity in honor of Earth Day, but with children home doing distance education, the student council challenged families and children to go outside and clean up their neighborhoods.
Don’t forget we are still looking for pictures from your community events, goofy children, pets and pictures of how coronavirus is affecting your life both inside and outside your home. Please send your pictures to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.
