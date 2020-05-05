RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Jenny Lingen of Hankinson submitted this picture as part of the News Monitor’s ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment.
Hearts are on business and residential windows wherever you turn in a show of solidarity. As precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 sent many to shelter in place, people have found a way to connect by sharing their ‘hearts.’
Don’t forget we are still looking for pictures of how coronavirus is affecting your life both inside and outside your home. Please send your pictures to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.
