Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Now a Lidgerwood High School junior, Evan Grenz is shown here with his chemistry book. He says distance education is going good, but he misses the social aspect of school.

 Photo courtesy Evan Grenz

Evan Grenz, a junior at Lidgerwood High School, submitted this picture as part of the News Monitor’s ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment. Like all North Dakota students, Evan is doing distance education for an undetermined amount of time.

Don’t forget we are still looking for pictures from your community events, goofy children, pets, St. Patrick’s Day in-home celebration and pictures of how coronavirus is affecting your life both inside and outside your home. Please send your pictures to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories