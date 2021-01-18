Richland confirms 1 new, 28 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County’s one new case confirmed Monday, Jan. 18 is down from the six new cases confirmed Sunday, Jan. 17. The 28 active cases are down from the 33 confirmed Sunday. Monday marked the county's ninth straight day outside North Dakota's top 10 for COVID-19 activity.

 Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new COVID-19 case and 28 active cases Monday, Jan. 18. The county held at No. 11 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.

Monday marked Richland County’s ninth consecutive day outside North Dakota’s top 10 for COVID-19 activity. Ranking No. 10 was Ramsey County, North Dakota, which confirmed 32 active cases. Golden Valley and Stutsman counties, North Dakota, tied for No. 12, each confirming 27 active cases. Information comes from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

Richland County’s one new case is down from the six new cases confirmed Sunday, Jan. 17. The 28 active cases are down from the 33 confirmed Sunday.

North Dakota confirmed 69 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down from Sunday’s 152 new cases. The state confirmed 1,377 active cases, down from Sunday’s 1,460 active cases.

Ninety-one individuals were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, up from Sunday’s 85 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 102 new COVID-19 recoveries Monday, down from Sunday’s 187 recoveries.

No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Monday, NDDoH reported.

The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 29 cases; Burleigh County, 13 cases; and Morton, Ward and Williams counties, three cases each.

The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 273 cases; Burleigh County, 180 cases; Ward County, 137 cases; Grand Forks County, 133 cases; and Williams County, 69 cases.

Nearly 38 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 51 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.

