Richland confirms 2 new, 16 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new and 16 active COVID-19 cases Monday, Feb. 8. Prior to Monday, Richland County went two straight days without new cases. The county was part of a three-way tie Monday for No. 9 for active cases statewide.
Bowman and Ramsey counties, North Dakota, also reported 16 active COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Ranking No. 12 was Mountrail County, North Dakota, with 14 active cases.
The 16 local active cases were down from the 18 confirmed Sunday, Feb. 7. Richland County has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active cases since Jan. 19, 2021. It last peaked at No. 6 on Tuesday, Feb. 2. According to NDDoH, 16 new local COVID-19 tests have been processed.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll held Monday at 1,428 individuals. NDDoH provided information on the two individuals who had died since Friday, Feb. 5: a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s, both from Cass County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down from Sunday’s 49 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 765 active cases, down from Sunday’s 781 cases.
A total of 1,823 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide. As of Monday, 135,530 doses of the 136,100 vaccine doses received have been administered statewide, according to NDDoH data. This includes 2,289 doses to date in Richland County.
Forty individuals statewide were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is up from Sunday’s 39 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 107 new recoveries Monday, level with Sunday’s 107 new recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,716 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,684 recoveries (including three new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The latest local death of an individual from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
There were 139 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 20-29, followed by 116 among ages 30-39. The two age groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota. The 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69 age groups reported close numbers of active cases, 95 total, 95 total and 95 total, respectively.
Fourteen North Dakota counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Monday. An additional 22 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 17 counties, nine reported between 11-19 active cases and three including Richland County were in the state’s top nine for activity.
Fifteen counties reported new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Monday included Burleigh and Cass counties, nine cases each; and Grand Forks, Ramsey and Richland counties, two cases each.
The eight counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Monday included Burleigh County, 139 cases; Cass County, 101 cases; Ward County, 85 cases; Grand Forks County, 71 cases; Williams County, 56 cases; Morton County, 48 cases; Stark County, 34 cases; and Stutsman County, 20 cases.
Exactly 39.6 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. More than 52.1 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.