Richland confirms first COVID-19 death since mid-March

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed its first COVID-19 or related death in more than five months Friday, Aug. 26.
The only information known about the deceased was that they appear to have been age 70 or older. Four new deaths statewide were confirmed Friday by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). They include one individual between ages 70-79 and three individuals ages 80 and older. Richland County Public Health Director Kayla Carlson was unavailable to answer questions including the deceased’s specific age group, gender and whether or not the death was related to the delta variant.
Richland County has had 18 deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date. NDDoH confirmed 21 active local COVID-19 cases, including six new. A total of three new recoveries were confirmed Friday.
North Dakota has had 1,560 deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date. NDDoH confirmed 2,043 active statewide COVID-19 cases, including 289 new. A total of 226 new recoveries were confirmed Friday.
A total of 36 new COVID-19 tests for Richland County were processed, NDDoH confirmed. More than 48.9 percent of the county population has been tested for COVID-19. To date, there have been 2,091 confirmed cases and 2,052 local recoveries from COVID-19.
NDDoH’s dashboard at health.nd.gov now includes a section for breakthrough cases. These occur when an individual tests positive for COVID-19 after they are fully vaccinated, two weeks after completion of the primary vaccination series.
As of Friday, North Dakota has had 1,394 breakthrough cases, with 105 hospitalizations and 19 deaths. Eight breakthrough cases to date were confirmed in Richland County as of Thursday, Aug. 26, according to a COVID-19 online town hall held by by NDDoH.
North Dakota confirmed 62 hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 Friday. These included 52 non-ICU patients and 10 ICU patients. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was level from Thursday, with three more patients being added to ICUs as of Friday. As of Friday, most hospitalized patients, 18 total, are between ages 50-59.
While North Dakota’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest among ages 50-59, the state’s COVID-19 activity is highest among younger adults. NDDoH confirmed 407 active COVID-19 cases among ages 20-29, followed by 400 among ages 30-39. The next highest age group for COVID-19 activity is ages 50-59, with 244 active cases.
Richland County’s six new and 21 active COVID-19 cases Friday compare to the 59 new and 413 active cases in Cass County, North Dakota. Following Cass County is Burleigh County, North Dakota, with 49 new and 356 active cases.
Nearly 48 percent of North Dakota’s population is confirmed to be up to date with its COVID-19 vaccinations as of Friday. In Richland County, the full vaccination rate is more than 55 percent overall.
