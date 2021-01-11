Richland County continues trend of low new COVID-19 cases

It has been approximately a month since the last confirmed COVID-19 or related death in Richland County, N.D., of which there have been 15 to date. No new COVID-19 or related deaths statewide were confirmed Monday Jan. 11, keeping North Dakota’s cumulative total at 1,352 to date.

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new COVID-19 cases Monday, Jan. 11. As of midday Monday, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed Richland County having 37 active COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, Richland County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases and 35 active cases, placing it at No. 12 for active cases in North Dakota. In recent weeks, Richland County has fluctuated between No. 9-No. 12 for statewide COVID-19 activity, according to NDDoH data.

The state confirmed 121 new COVID-19 cases, up from Sunday’s 93 new. North Dakota also confirmed 1,881 active COVID-19 cases Monday, down from Sunday’s 1,899 active cases. Seventy-four individuals were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, up from Sunday’s 74 hospitalized. North Dakota confirmed 126 new recoveries Monday, down from Sunday’s 214 recoveries.

The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 54 cases; Burleigh and Grand Forks counties, 15 cases each; Ward County, nine cases; and Williams County, four cases.

