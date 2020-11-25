Richland County remains at 11 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new COVID-19 death, six new cases and 115 active cases Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The deceased was a man in his 60s, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported Wednesday. NDDoH stated that the death of a Richland County woman in her 60s reported Tuesday, Nov. 24 was misreported, as was the death of a woman in her 60s from Rolette County, North Dakota.
Richland County’s new COVID-19 cases are down from the 26 new cases confirmed Tuesday. The active cases are down from the 126 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
The county remains at No. 13 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of COVID-19 activity. As of Wednesday, it is between Mountrail County (142 active cases) and Traill County (113 active cases), according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Richland County has yet to reach higher than No. 11 for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
North Dakota confirmed a total of six COVID-19 or related deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 887 individuals. In addition to the Richland County male, there were a man and a woman, both in their 70s, from Cass County; a woman in her 50s and a man in his 90s from Ward County; and a man in his 70s from Williams County.
The state confirmed 1,096 new COVID-19 cases and 8,615 active cases Wednesday. The new cases are up from the 1,019 new cases confirmed Tuesday. The active cases are down from the 8,907 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
North Dakota has not had a record-breaking day for active COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Nov. 11, when 11,656 active cases were confirmed. The single day record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278 total, was confirmed Saturday, Nov. 14.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Wednesday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
As of Wednesday, there are 297 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s 289 individuals.
Richland County has had 1,062 COVID-19 cases, 936 recoveries (including 15 with a recovery date of Tuesday) and 11 deaths from or related to the disease as of Wednesday.
The county’s 115 active cases include 18 among ages 60-69, 17 each (34 total) among ages 30-39 and 50-59, 15 each (30 total) among ages 15-19 and 20-29, 10 among ages 40-49, nine among ages 70-79, seven among ages 80 and older, five among ages 6-11 and two among ages 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 1,610 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by the 1,385 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,102,420 processed COVID-19 tests, 75,478 confirmed cases, 65,976 recoveries (including 1,102 with a recovery date of Tuesday) and 887 deaths from or related to the disease as of Wednesday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 887 COVID-19 or related deaths, 569 as of Wednesday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 168 deaths among ages 70-79 and 85 deaths among ages 60-69, according to NDDoH. The remaining 65 deaths include 43 among ages 50-59, 12 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 321 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 295 deaths have been confirmed for the month of October.
Fifty-two of North Dakota’s 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Wednesday. The exception is Billings County. Forty-five counties reported new COVID-19 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 276 cases; Burleigh County, 205 cases; Ward County, 113 cases; Grand Forks County, 99 cases; and Morton County, 63 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 1,613 cases; Burleigh County, 1,321 cases; Ward County, 874 cases; Grand Forks County, 854 cases; and Morton County, 447 cases.
Nearly 44 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported.
