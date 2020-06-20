Richland County remains at eight active COVID-19 cases

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Saturday, June 20. As of Saturday morning, the state is at 76 deaths, 293 active cases (including eight in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,882 recoveries and 3,251 positive cases to date.
One new case of COVID-19 in Richland County was reported Saturday by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Saturday, the county has had 38 COVID-19 cases, 30 recoveries and records from 1,699 completed tests.
Saturday’s total included 14 new cases in Cass County; four new cases in Burleigh County; three new cases in Grand Forks County; and one new case each in Bottineau, Cavalier, McKenzie and Richland counties. There have 42 recoveries since Friday, June 19.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday.
More than 152,040 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Saturday. More than 94,230 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-eight individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 213 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
