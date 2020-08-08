Richland County reports first COVID-19 death

Richland County, North Dakota, has confirmed its first COVID-19 death.
The individual was a man in his in 60s with underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Saturday, Aug. 8.
News Monitor readers are reminded that NDDoH does not provide identifying information past an individual’s gender, age group, county of residence and whether they had underlying health conditions.
NDDoH also confirmed one new local COVID-19 case in Richland County. The county, which currently has 18 active cases, has had one death, 86 recoveries (three new), 105 total confirmed cases and 2,438 tested individuals to date. The number of tested individuals is up 24 from Friday, Aug. 7.
An additional death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday. The individual was a man in his 90s from Burleigh County, North Dakota. He had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
One-hundred-eighty-one new COVID-19 cases statewide were confirmed Saturday, up from the 150 new cases confirmed Friday. The 181 new cases surpasses North Dakota’s previous single day record of 160 new cases. It is unknown how many of Saturday’s new cases were confirmed through serial testing.
“This number will be updated on Monday,” NDDoH stated.
North Dakota has had 112 COVID-19 deaths, 6,268 recoveries and 7,508 positive cases to date. There have been 104 recoveries confirmed since Friday, down from the 215 recoveries confirmed Friday.
The state’s number of active COVID-19 cases was at 1,128 total Saturday, up from the 1,053 total Friday and another new record for active cases.
Saturday’s total of new cases included 34 in Burleigh County; 22 in Cass County; 24 in Morton County; 16 in Sioux County and 12 in Ward County.
Other North Dakota counties reporting new COVID-19 cases include Stark County, 11; Grand Forks County, 10; Rolette County, nine; McLean County, eight; Mountrail and Williams counties, six each; McIntosh, McKenzie and Ramsey counties, three each; Benson, Griggs, Mercer and Traill counties, two each; and Foster, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Stutsman and Walsh counties, one each.
Exactly 352,480 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Saturday, an increase of more than 5,860 from Friday. Nearly 167,370 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of nearly 1,690, NDDoH reported.
Forty-nine individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of one from Friday. To date, 414 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of six from Friday.
North Dakota’s 112 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 76 individuals from Cass County, six each from Burleigh and Grand Forks counties; three each from Morton and Stark counties; two each from Benson, McIntosh, Ramsey, Stutsman and Williams counties; and one each from Emmons, Griggs, McHenry, McKenzie, Mountrail, Richland, Sioux and Ward counties.
As of Saturday and according to NDDoH data, statewide there are:
• 63 active cases, 11 new, among ages 0-9, with 301 recoveries, four new, among 364 cases to date
• 147 active cases, 25 new, among ages 10-19, with 607 recoveries, 19 new, among 754 cases to date
• 217 active cases, 45 new, among ages 20-29, with one death and 1, 644 recoveries, 23 new, among 1,872 cases to date
• 178 active cases, 23 new, among ages 30-39, with one death and 1,234 recoveries, 16 new, among 1,413 cases to date
• 148 active cases, 24 new, among ages 40-49, with five deaths and 847 recoveries, 12 new, among 1,000 cases to date
• 160 active cases, 27 new, among ages 50-59, with five deaths and 686 recoveries, 15 new, among 851 cases to date
• 109 active cases, 18 new, among ages 60-69, with 11 deaths, one new, and 474 recoveries, 10 new, among 594 cases to date
• 54 active cases, 10 new, among ages 70-79, with 22 deaths and 226 recoveries, three new, among 302 cases to date
• 42 active cases, five new, among ages 80 and older, with 67 deaths, one new, and 249 recoveries, two new, among 358 cases to date
North Dakota’s 1,128 active COVID-19 cases, according to NDDoH data, included 275 in Burleigh County, 123 in Cass County, 94 in Morton County, 80 in Stark County and 54 in Benson County. The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases accounted for 626 total cases.
Completing the top 10 on Saturday were Grand Forks County, 52 active cases; Williams County, 51; Ward County, 50; Rolette County, 38; and Ramsey and McLean counties, tied at No. 10 with 29 each. The 11 counties with the most active COVID-19 cases accounted for 875 out of the 1,128 total active cases on Saturday.
Richland County was at No. 15 on the list with its 18 active COVID-19 cases. Coming in at No. 12 were Sioux and Stutsman counties, tied with 23 active cases. Mountrail County was at No. 14 with 22 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
