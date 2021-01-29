Richland woman in her 100s newest local COVID-19 death

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed its 16th COVID-19 or related death Friday, Jan. 29, its first in more than a month.
The deceased was a woman in her 100s, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported.
Richland County also confirmed 10 new and 44 active COVID-19 cases Friday. The county rose to No. 6 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
Friday’s 10 new local cases are up from the six new cases confirmed Thursday, Jan. 28, NDDoH reported. The 44 local active cases are up from the 38 active cases confirmed Thursday.
Richland County has been in the top 10 for active COVID-19 cases statewide since Tuesday, Jan. 19. To date, it has not ranked higher than No. 6.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 99 active COVID-19 cases, coming in at No. 5 statewide Friday. Ranking No. 7 was Morton County, North Dakota, with 36 active cases.
NDDoH previously reported that while the dashboard at health.nd.gov will be updated daily, the daily news release will only be sent Monday-Friday moving forward.
A total of 63,637 residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, NDDoH reported. There have been 91,823 total vaccine doses administered as of Friday.
Richland County’s deceased individual was one of two confirmed Friday by NDDoH. The other was a woman in her 50s from Cass County, North Dakota. The state has had 1,419 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to date.
North Dakota confirmed 153 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up from Thursday’s 147 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 1,073 active cases, up from Thursday’s 1,051 active cases.
Fifty-one individuals statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, up from Thursday’s 49 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 108 new recoveries Friday, up from Thursday’s 95 new recoveries.
Richland County’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 5.41 percent Friday, NDDoH reported. The positivity rate for Cass County was 2.36 percent, compared to 1.91 percent for Burleigh County, North Dakota. The state’s positivity rate was 2.5 percent.
Richland County has had 1,694 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,634 recoveries (including four new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date.
North Dakota has had 97,458 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 94,966 recoveries to date, NDDoH reported. There have been 69 direct or related COVID-19 deaths to date in January 2021. One-hundred of North Dakota’s 1,419 deceased to date have between ages 15-59.
There were 190 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 20-29, NDDoH reported, followed by 185 among ages 30-39.
Billings, Divide, Emmons, Griggs, Logan, Oliver, Slope and Steele counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Friday. An additional 28 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Thirty counties reported new cases Friday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 33 cases; Ward County, 21 cases; Burleigh County, 17 cases; Grand Forks County, 11 cases; and Richland County, 10 cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 200 cases; Burleigh and Ward counties, 124 cases each; Grand Forks County, 114 cases; and Williams County, 99 cases.
Nearly 39 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. More than 51.6 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
