Seven active local COVID-19 cases as of Sunday

Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Sunday, June 21. As of Sunday morning, the state is at 77 deaths, 301 active cases (including seven in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,910 recoveries and 3,288 positive cases to date.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Sunday. The county has had 38 COVID-19 cases, 31 recoveries and records from 1,713 completed tests to date.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was reported Sunday. The individual was a man in his 60s from Stutsman County, North Dakota. He had underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health reported.
Sunday’s total included 20 new cases in Cass County; six new cases in Burleigh County; two new cases each in Barnes, Ransom and Stutsman counties; and one new case each in Griggs, LaMoure, Rolette, Stark and Ward counties. There have been 28 recoveries since Saturday, June 20.
Nearly 155,980 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Sunday. More than 96,170 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-one individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 216 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
