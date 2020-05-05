Stay home, have a cup of tea and join us for a non-event

The great people of Richland and Wilkin counties continually show care for their fellow community members. Our spirits were made stronger by weathering the rising flood waters and the destruction that followed. We found our way back. Volunteers delivered water and others generously gave monetary donations to assist with getting families back to their pre-flood lifestyle, which again proved the resiliency of our community.
Generosity is displayed by supporting individuals who have fallen on hardship in their lives. Our communities show this generosity by organizing benefits, comforting others through their heartache and loss, and celebrating triumph over cancer with the Relay for Life. By embracing the organized events that hold a special place in our hearts, like the Kinship Amazing Race or the Valley Lake Boys Home smelt fry, we prove that we are communities that show up and help when others are in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic is unique and unprecedented. It calls us to reach beyond what we believe we have the capacity to withstand. This shines a very bright light on our togetherness as a community. Hearts adorn homes and businesses to say “HOLD ON, there is HOPE! We are in this together.” There is more grace and patience as we learn to navigate these changes and it is our hope we can do more good by banding together.
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation has been serving our non-profit community since 1984. We have been awarding grants to improve our community and provide much needed services to citizens in our region. Our organization has become stronger and increased capacity by uniting community philanthropic opportunities under one organization. When the United Way of Richland-Wilkin dissolved as an organization, it did not leave a void in our community. An even greater organization rose to be responsive to situations such as COVID-19. The mission of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation is to support the community. But in order to do that it will take the help of all of us. Please consider responding to our Tea Party Non-Event, which will assist in continuing the significant work that is currently being done in our community.
Please consider staying home, having a cup of tea and getting involved with us by joining our non-event. You can make a donation on line at http://www.ndcf.net/richlandwilkin or by calling 701 642-1250.
