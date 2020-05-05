Teachers having to switch traditional roles in face of pandemic

It’s quiet at Hankinson Public School.
Too quiet considering this is when teachers typically struggle keeping their young charges contained knowing summer break is only three weeks away.
Voices echo down the empty hallways of this multi-level building as the only ones working there are administration and staff serving daily breakfast and lunch to those who signed up for this free program.
“I don’t like the quiet. I miss the smiles. I miss the hugs. I wonder if (my students) will still remember me when school starts up again,” said Hankinson Elementary Principal Anne Biewer.
The public school is locked down after coronavirus forced all North Dakota schools to close as students undertake distance education.
Teachers also are working from home during Teacher Appreciation Week, grading papers and preparing lessons from available work space — kitchen tables and counters, living room couches, home offices. Special pages are found inside today’s News Monitor to honor the men and women tasked with teaching our children. That skill is appreciated even more today as parents have taken over the daily teaching role to help their children complete school work.
Biewer helps deliver the daily meals going out to Hankinson homes for children 1-18. Being part of these deliveries puts Biewer in contact with some of the elementary children she oversees. Students are coping, she said, as are parents, for the most part. Biewer did have one recently who broke down in frustration.
“Teaching isn’t always easy. I said it’s OK to cry. We all have to get through this together,” Biewer said.
Getting creative
How are teachers handling the task of teaching children who aren’t in a traditional classroom?
Educational tools are now mostly online, including Zoom, Facebook Messenger, Messenger Kids, Meet and FaceTime. Hankinson students do have traditional work sheets for the elementary grades, but older students almost are entirely online. Hankinson staff drop off weekly school work at children’s homes each Friday, while also picking up the completed assignments. It isn’t ideal, but is allowing school districts to limp through the rest of the school year.
Jessica Peterson is the Title I math teacher at Hankinson. She misses her students.
“I know this isn’t easy, and isn’t the way we wanted to be doing school right now, but I am proud of how hard you have been working, and learning. Keep making us proud,” she said.
Elementary Title I reading teacher Connie Theede misses seeing the smiles the most.
“Take care of yourself and each other. Know that I am extremely proud of you and your ability to adapt to these unfamiliar circumstances. This time will pass and we will be learning together again soon,” she said.
Music teacher Wendy Friskop got creative. Teaching music remotely is challenging, so to make it fun for her high school band students, she sent them outside to their driveways to play music from 7-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Look inside today’s News Monitor and online for more pictures of these curbside performances.
Hankinson first-grade teacher Trisha Elliot also is getting creative, often pulling her four children into video lessons she shares with her classroom.
Videos of her children show them conducting a weather report on the reasoning behind sunny, windy, rainy and snowy weather, the Elliots took a “family trip to Ireland” that outlined sights and facts about the country, and went to the “ocean” to check out the pollution and listed ways to help take care of the environment.
New YouTube ‘sensation’
Elliot typically shares videos other people made for supplemental instruction, she said. She thought it would be fun to come up with her own so her students get a chance to see her, “and it gives my kids and myself something fun to do at this time,” she said.
Elliot also completed a musical parody to the song “Hello” by Adele. She said the video is embarrassing because she can’t sing, but her kids loved it so much they encouraged her to share it. That video is found on the News Monitor’s Facebook page.
The musical parody was a fun project for Elliot, she said, encouraged by the smiles and laughter it is bringing her students and their parents. “We all need to smile more right now,” she said.
Those smiles and laughter were carried through another project as her daughter Elise did a lip sync to “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s Pocahontas. They used an industrial fan to blow leaves and paper and sprayed Elise with water. They were all soaking wet and laughed so hard that Elise couldn’t keep a straight face while singing, so it didn’t work perfectly, Elliot said.
“We went with it any way because I wanted to keep that memory,” she said.
The idea for doing these videos came while she searched YouTube for videos to use during class. She thought, “why not do her own,” especially with weekends getting long as her family sits around as North Dakotans have been urged to stay home because of coronavirus.
