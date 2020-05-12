This is a true 'SENIOR MOMENT' as the Hankinson senior class find themselves hanging out on Main Avenue

There will be no grand finale for the class of 2020.
No prom. No senior trip. No walking their school hallways one last time. Senior skip day has taken on new meaning as schools throughout the state have been closed since mid-March — all because of coronavirus.
Even holding graduation ceremonies had been an unknown until it was announced Wednesday, May 6 that school administrators can decide whether to hold graduation ceremonies in school buildings amid the coronavirus crisis.
To honor this year’s graduating class, parents of Hankinson High School seniors hung banners of each graduate along Main Avenue Wednesday evening. It has been one of the largest congregations in Hankinson since social distancing became the new normal.
“This is nice. I’m glad we were able to do this,” said Tami Hermes, mother of Hankinson senior Bill Hermes, who watched her son and members of his graduating class run banners to people in mechanical lifts hanging banners that held pictures of grads up and down the city’s main thoroughfare.
The executive order that bans schools from holding in-person classes across North Dakota has been amended to allow graduation ceremonies inside local facilities, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said during a news conference in Bismarck. The decision will be left to districts, she said.
“The ultimate question we have all been waiting for,” Baesler said. “Can a school still hold a graduation ceremony in a school facility? The answer is yes.”
Hankinson, Fairmount, Lidgerwood and Wyndmere public schools said they were waiting for guidance from the state before determining how graduation will be handled locally. The local school boards are deciding best how to handle their upcoming ceremonies. The News Monitor will have a story in an upcoming edition once those plans are finalized.
Ceremonies can be held virtually, indoors, outdoors and by livestream as long as they follow health department guidelines, Baesler said. That will include social distancing and proper cleaning.
Holding a ceremony indoors is the highest risk, Baesler said. Guidelines are available for districts to consult when making their decisions.
“School district leaders should consider the status of COVID-19 within their own community and surrounding areas when choosing a plan for graduation,” Baesler said, adding the state has the authority to cancel in-person portions of the ceremony if an outbreak occurs.
Baesler also suggested other methods to honor graduates, including a drive-in ceremony or parade. She added people who are sick and members of vulnerable groups should not attend in-person ceremonies.
Burgum noted events that attract large audiences are an epidemiologist’s greatest fear, but the state is trying to find a balance between saving lives and livelihood.
For more information on graduation guidelines, go to https://www.nd.gov/dpi/nd-smart-restart-high-school-graduation-ceremony-guidance.
