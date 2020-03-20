Trump announces U.S.-Mexico border closure to stem spread of coronavirus

The U.S.-Mexico border will be closed to nonessential travel to further help stem the spread of novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced Friday.
"As we did with Canada, we're also working with Mexico to implement new rules at our ports of entry to suspend non-essential travel," Trump said. "These new rules and procedures will not impede lawful trade and commerce." Trump said that Mexico is also suspending air travel from Europe.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. has taken "two important steps" this week to curb the spread of the virus. He noted the border closure with Canada, announced Wednesday, would go into effect at midnight. He said the closure would last 30 days and reiterated the news Trump shared the border with Mexico would also close.
Essential travel includes medical purposes, to attend educational institutions, for emergency response/public health purposes and lawful cross-border trade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.