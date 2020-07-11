Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday in Richland County

Ninety new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Saturday, July 11. As of Saturday morning, the state is at 623 active cases (including six in Richland County, North Dakota), 87 deaths, 3,533 recoveries and 4,243 positive cases to date.
Two new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The individuals were both women in their 90s from Cass County, North Dakota. Each had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
Two new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Saturday. The county has had 47 COVID-19 cases to date, 41 recoveries and records from 1,963 tests, an increase of 11 tests from Friday, July 10.
North Dakota, as of Saturday, is nearing a new record for the number of active COVID-19 cases. The previous high, 670 active cases, was reached on May 21.
For the fourth consecutive day, Burleigh County, North Dakota, leads the state in the number of active COVID-19 cases. Burleigh County, whose cities include Bismarck, North Dakota, has 181 active cases as of Saturday. Cass County, whose cities include Fargo, has 136 active cases.
Burleigh and Cass counties account for more than half of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, a combined 317 out of 623 active cases.
Saturday’s total from NDDoH included 32 new cases in Cass County; 16 new cases in Burleigh County; nine new cases in Grand Forks County; four new cases in Dunn County; three new cases each in Benson, McHenry, Morton, Sioux, Stark, Ward and Williams counties; two new cases each in Mountrail, Richland, Traill and Walsh counties; and one new case each in Barnes, Burke, Cavalier, McIntosh, McKenzie, Mercer, Pierce, Rolette, Towner and Wells counties.
“After investigation, it was determined that a previous case from Ward County was from out of state,” NDDoH stated.
There have been 37 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Friday. On Friday, 17 recoveries were reported.
In addition to the 87 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
Exactly 224,050 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Saturday. More than 120,850 unique individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-one individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decline of two from Friday. To date, 263 individuals have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
For the seventh consecutive day, less than half of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 285 total, are individuals between ages 20-39. The majority of the 285 individuals, 177 total, are between ages 20-29.
As of Saturday, there are:
• 35 active cases, four new, among ages 0-9, with 188 recoveries (three new) out of 223 cases
• 63 active cases, 10 new, among ages 10-19, with 282 recoveries (three new) out of 345 cases
• 177 active cases, 22 new, among ages 20-29, with 856 recoveries (11 new) out of 1,033 cases
• 108 active cases, 14 new, among ages 30-39, with 751 recoveries (five new) out of 859 cases
• 76 active cases, 14 new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 515 recoveries (four new) out of 595 cases
• 74 active cases, 10 new, among ages 50-59, with eight deaths and 376 recoveries (five new) out of 453 cases
• 47 active cases, six new, among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 271 recoveries (three new) out of 326 cases
• 27 active cases, four new, among ages 70-79, with 17 deaths and 118 recoveries (one new) out of 162 cases
• 16 active cases, five new, among ages 80 and older, with 55 deaths (two new) and 176 recoveries (two new) out of 247 cases
North Dakota’s 87 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 72 individuals from Cass County; four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two each from Morton and Stutsman counties; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
The state’s 623 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday include:
• 181 in Burleigh County
• 136 in Cass County
• 43 in Grand Forks County
• 37 in Morton County
• 30 in Williams County
• 21 in Walsh County
• 19 in Stark County
• 16 in Mountrail County
• 15 in Sioux County
• 12 in Ward County
• 11 each in Cavalier and Traill counties
• 10 each in Benson, Dunn and Ramsey counties
• seven in McKenzie County
• six in Richland County
• five each in Barnes, McHenry and Pembina counties
• four each in McIntosh and Ransom counties
• three each in Pierce and Towner counties
• two each in Burke, Mercer, Rolette, Steele, Stutsman and Wells counties
• one each in Dickey, Foster, LaMoure, Nelson, Oliver, Sargent and Sheridan counties
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
