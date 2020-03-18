U.S. and Canadian border closing to everything but 'essential travel' in reaction to coronavirus

The border between Canada and the U.S. will close for non-essential travel.
President Donald Trump confirmed the news in a tweet on Wednesday morning. "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" Trump tweeted.
At a press conference Wednesday morning, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed temporary restrictions will be in place for all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border.
Travelers won't be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism.
Trudeau clarified that "essential travel" won't stop. "Our governments recognize that it is critical we preserve supply chains between both countries," Trudeau said. These supply chains include the passage of food, fuel and medicines to reach people in both countries. Trucking won't be affected, for example.
On Monday, Trudeau announced he was closing the country's border to non-citizens, but American citizens had been exempt from the restriction up until now. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Trudeau's wife, has coronavirus.
Processing thousands of people per day puts border agents at increased risk for contracting COVID-19 and passing it along to others.
CBP employees have been permitted to use protective equipment, such as masks, in appropriate circumstances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.