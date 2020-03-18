Quantcast

U.S. and Canadian border closing to everything but 'essential travel' in reaction to coronavirus

Essential travel includes the passage of food, fuel and medicines to reach people in both countries.

The border between the U.S. and Canada is closing to all but essential travel.

President Donald Trump confirmed the news in a tweet on Wednesday morning. "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" Trump tweeted.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed temporary restrictions will be in place for all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border.

Travelers won't be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism.

Trudeau clarified that "essential travel" won't stop. "Our governments recognize that it is critical we preserve supply chains between both countries," Trudeau said. These supply chains include the passage of food, fuel and medicines to reach people in both countries. Trucking won't be affected, for example.

On Monday, Trudeau announced he was closing the country's border to non-citizens, but American citizens had been exempt from the restriction up until now. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Trudeau's wife, has coronavirus.

Processing thousands of people per day puts border agents at increased risk for contracting COVID-19 and passing it along to others.

CBP employees have been permitted to use protective equipment, such as masks, in appropriate circumstances.

