‘We are all in this together’

People are self isolating.
Minnesota called a shelter-in-place order.
North Dakota shut down restaurants and bars, only allowing take-out, curbside or delivery.
While COVID-19 has changed the American way of life in the past few weeks — it hasn’t shut down our spirit.
Jade Bommersbach of Hankinson, who owns Bommersbach Electric, wanted to spread the word that people may be isolated today, but they certainly are not alone. He saw a Facebook site called “World of Hearts,” that had positive messages from people during this global novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I wanted to get everybody out of the rut of evil news. I know we are up against something, but we can all stick together and keep our spirits up,” Bommersbach said.
He is a volunteer firemen with the Hankinson Fire Department, so put out a message to other firemen. Knowing that public gatherings are frowned upon now as that could further the spread of coronavirus, a small group of firemen took fire trucks, ambulances and tow trucks from Bruce Auto, then shaped them into a large heart. A drone took this picture.
This picture has gone viral on the World of Hearts Facebook page — 13,000 likes, 1,000 shares and hundreds of comments from people across the U.S.
“We need to keep a positive attitude. This is our way of showing support,” Bommersbach said. I think a lot of people think they have to dredge through this. It’s no different than 9/11, World War II or Vietnam. This is our scare.”
While coronavirus is coming at the world full force, Bommersbach said it’s important to keep a positive outlook. He’s worried that more people will be affected and die from depression and isolation than those who are contracting coronavirus.
His brother Jed Bommersbach owns and operates JBX, an excavating company based in Hankinson. Jed Bommersbach echoed the message that this world finds itself in the midst of upheaval and uncertainty.
“Yes, the pandemic is quite something. Hopefully we can all do our part and come out a better nation. I think it’s a wake up call from God. It’s nice to see a lot of people pulling together,” he said.
