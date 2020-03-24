3 Websites to monitor during COVID-19 crisis:

1st site:
North Dakota Department of Health: Has daily updates about what is happening in North Dakota. Go to: https://www.health.nd.gov/.
2nd site:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Tracks COVID-19 throughout the country and offers tips on how to safeguard yourself, family and business. Go to: https://www.cdc.gov/.
3rd site:
North Dakota Governor’s Office: Monitor what is happening in schools and businesses. Go to: https://www.governor.nd.gov/ .
