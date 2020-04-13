Wick and News Monitor create grant program to help businesses devastated by coronavirus

Wick Communications, a family-owned multi-media company and parent company of the News Monitor, has established a $500,000 Community Grant Program to assist locally owned businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Businesses may apply for a dollar-for-dollar advertising/marketing matching grant ranging from $200 to $10,000. Grants will be awarded in April, May and June.
Wick Communications has media operations in 11 states, mostly in smaller markets, and has a long history of working closely with small-business owners.
“The grant is our opportunity to support local businesses that employ our neighbors, the same businesses being devastated by this current crisis,” Wick Communications CEO Francis Wick said. “As a leadership organization, we are here to assist those community leaders and organizations who are willing to invest in themselves, their messaging and, ultimately, their community.”
Details and applications may be found at wickcommunications.com or wahpetondailynews.com/news_monitor.
"I am proud to be able to offer this opportunity to our businesses and groups," Publisher Tara Klostreich said. "We are here to support our community during this difficult time."
“As a family, we're proud to be associated with the News Monitor and years of support from readers and advertisers. The future will be bright after weathering this storm," Wick said.
