With coronavirus shutting down state events, NASP recognizes prior scores for state winners

Even though the 2020 North Dakota National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers had a plan in place to recognize archers based on earlier results from the school year.
State NASP coordinator Jeff Long said he always had a backup plan in place in case the live tournament was canceled because of weather.
Long said in lieu of conducting an actual shooting event, coaches were allowed to select any score shot by an individual at a previously conducted local NASP tournament and enter those scores for student archers.
“There were more than 25 local bull’s-eye and 3-D tournaments completed in North Dakota before schools and facilities were shut down,” Long said. “The coaches were given a window of time to enter their scores, and then we verified the results. We felt it was important to recognize the students and instructors for the time and effort they put into this program.”
This year’s national tournaments scheduled in Louisville, Kentucky, and Salt Lake City were canceled.
Oakes students claimed top honors in the high school, middle school and elementary bull’s-eye divisions.
The overall male winner was New Rockford-Sheyenne archer Koven Walford, while Griggs County Central student Rylee Suhr claimed the top spot in the female division.
In addition, archers were scored in a NASP 3-D Challenge tournament. Oakes claimed top honors in the high school, middle school and elementary divisions. Overall male and female winners were Clancey Zimbelman, Oakes, and Danica Onchuck, Hankinson.
Results
High school boys: Koven Walford, New Rockford-Sheyenne, 1st; Joshua Wiebusch, Wahpeton, 2nd; Clancey Zimbelman, Oakes, 3rd.
High school girls: Lily Wiek, Oakes, 1st; Allee Boyer, Edgeley, 2nd; Gracie Gunderson, Medina, 3rd.
Middle school boys: Hunter Genre, New Rockford-Sheyenne, 1st; Colin Olson, North Sargent, 2nd; Braysen Sagert, Oakes, 3rd.
Middle school girls: Rylee Suhr, Griggs County Central, 1st; Kaitlyn Folkman, Oakes, 2nd; Brooke Bundy, Barnes County North, 3rd.
Elementary boys: Tucker Deering, Oakes, 1st; Isaiah Wertz, Oakes, 2nd; Andrew Undem, Oakes, 3rd.
Elementary girls: Jourdyn Buchholz, Griggs County Central, 1st; Braylyn McKown, Oakes, 2nd; Claire Leidy, Wilton, 3rd.
Top performers in 3-D high school boys: Clancey Zimbelman, Oakes, 1st; Koven Walford, New Rockford-Sheyenne, 2nd; Andrew Hill, Oakes, 3rd.
3-D high school girls: Grace Neameyer, Mt. Pleasant, 1st; Avery Trittin, Lidgerwood, 2nd; Gracie Gunderson, Medina, 3rd.
3-D middle school boys: Braysen Sagert, Oakes, 1st; Gage Hofmann, Medina, 2nd; Hunter Genre, New Rockford, 3rd.
3-D middle school girls: Danica Onchuck, Hankinson, 1st; Rylee Suhr, Griggs County Central, 2nd; Kirstan Loewen, Hankinson, 3rd.
3-D elementary boys: Isaiah Wertz, Oakes, 1st; Paul Hoyt, St. Johns Academy, 2nd; Tucker Deering, Oakes, 3rd.
3-D elementary girls: Braylyn McKown, Oakes, 1st; Jourdyn Buchholz, Griggs County Central, 2nd; Ryleigh Walker, Griggs County Central, 3rd.
