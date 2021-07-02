Zero new COVID-19 cases, activity reported Friday in Richland

Richland County, North Dakota, reported zero new and zero active COVID-19 cases Friday, July 2. Friday marked eight consecutive days without reported COVID-19 activity in the county.
The state of North Dakota reported 10 new and 150 active COVID-19 cases Friday. Thirty-four of the state’s 53 counties reported no COVID-19 activity. Burleigh County, North Dakota, led for active cases, with 29 total. Cass County, North Dakota, followed with 20 active cases.
North Dakota’s state health department, NDDoH, recently updated its COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. The dashboard, as of Friday, includes information about vaccinations by age groups.
Herd immunity, defined by the Mayo Clinic as when a full community is protected, is approximately reached when 70 percent or higher of a population is protected.
Richland County, North Dakota, continues to approach 60 percent first and up-to-date vaccine coverage rates. NDDoH reported Friday that more than 58 percent of the county’s adult population, or 7,031 individuals (58.1 percent), had received at least one dose of vaccine. More than 56 percent, or 6,792 individuals (56.2 percent), were up-to-date with their vaccines.
More than 81 percent of Richland County’s older adults population, or 2,437 adults ages 65 and older (81.5 percent), had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. Nearly 80 percent, or 2,387 older adults (79.7 percent), were up-to-date with their vaccines.
Earlier in the week of July 2, Richland County Public Health provided information on COVID-19 vaccinations among local youth ages 12-17. The local information, as of Friday, did not appear to be included among NDDoH’s information.
One-hundred eighty-five Richland County youth between ages 12-17 had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday, June 30. This correlates to just over 16 percent of the estimated teenage population of 1,140 individuals.
Richland County, according to NDDoH, has a population of 16,177 individuals. Kayla Carlson, the county’s public health director, previously said she continues to monitor new vaccination guidelines.
“It is possible that younger populations will soon be permitted to receive the Pfizer vaccine,” Carlson said. “For example, ages 2-11 by September and ages 6 months-1 year by December.”
A total of 47.8 percent of North Dakotans ages 12 and older are reported by NDDoH to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This translates to 314,552 total North Dakota residents. Forty-five percent of North Dakotans ages 12 and older, or 296,385 residents, were reportedly up-to-date with their vaccines.
Nearly 51 percent of North Dakotans ages 18 and older, or 303,584 residents (50.9 percent of adults), have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 48 percent of the state’s adult population, or 287,817 residents (48.2 percent), were reportedly up-to-date with their vaccines.
Coverage rates are higher among a portion of North Dakota’s adult population, ages 65 and older. More than 75 percent, or 93,116 older adults (75.3 percent), have gotten at least one dose of vaccine. More than 73 percent, or 90,416 older adults (73.1 percent), were up-to-date with their vaccines.
North Dakota, according to NDDoH, has a total population of 762,062.
For more information about how to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and coronavirus, call the Richland County Health Department at 701-642-7735.
