Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR PHOTOS

Zoom is now a household word

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Zoom is now a household word
Metro Creative Graphics

Shelter in place. Self isolation. Quarantine. These terms all mean the same thing — people are staying home in the face of a global pandemic caused by COVID-19 or novel coronavirus.

Slowly, both North Dakota and Minnesota are beginning to ramp up their economies by lessening restrictions on businesses. Masks and other personal protection protocols are still in place. Are you in a store with a bunch of people wearing a mask? Take a picture. Are you at the park and see families maintaining social distancing? Take a picture.

This is a unique time in our history you can capture by taking pictures of what is happening inside and outside your home. Send the best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming News Monitor.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories