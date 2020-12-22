Counties support Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry

The Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry has received 7,500 pounds of food and $15,000 in monetary donations during the month of December.
“It’s been fabulous … we’re located in Wahp-Breck, but it’s all the surrounding communities also that are so fabulous. We’ve got civic groups, churches, schools doing fundraisers for our cause,” Food Pantry Coordinator Sharon Bladow said.
Food donations are down approximately a third from last year’s donations, but monetary donations are similar to last years, Bladow said.
She said the decrease in food donations this year can likely be attributed to COVID-19 and restrictions on community events where food items would typically be collected.
“Overall, the monetary donations are very close to last year. So what that tells me is that people are still trying to find a way to make it happen, even if they can’t do the food stuff, they are doing the monetary [donations], which is fantastic,” she said.
The Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry currently serves 200 families and the need for assistance has been increasing, Bladow said.
In 2018, a study by Feeding America found that 6.4 percent of Richland County, or 1,040 residents, were food insecure. The state-wide food insecurity rate for North Dakota in 2018 was 6.8 percent.
Bladow said the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry is currently in need of more volunteers.
Current hours for the Richland Food Pantry are Monday from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.
More information can be found on the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry Facebook page or by calling the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry at 701-642-1921.
