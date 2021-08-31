County board holds meeting on masks, distancing in Courthouse, LEC

The Richland County Commission tabled a discussion about mask requirements for the Law Enforcement Center and Richland County Courthouse during a special meeting held Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Richland County Health Services Director Kayla Carlson recommended the commission institute masking and social distancing in both facilities.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) ranked Richland County as a high transmission community at the time of the meeting, meaning that everyone 2 years of age or older should wear a mask indoors in public regardless of vaccination status.
Although the CDC transmission rankings can change from day-to-day depending on cases, masking is still recommended by the CDC for several weeks following a drop from high or substantial transmission to moderate or low transmission, Carlson said.
If a low or moderate rate of transmission is sustained over that period of time, then masking and social distancing requirements could be lifted.
A motion was made by Richland County Commissioner Rollie Ehlert to post signs stating the CDC recommends individuals wear masks inside both facilities, but not require them to do so. The motion was ultimately rescinded and the discussion was tabled.
The meeting was called, in part, due to a previous motion on May 18 that the commission passed. The motion stated the commission would follow CDC guidelines and remove masking and social distance requirements in the courthouse and Law Enforcement Center.
The commission, along with Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer, wanted to ensure the board was acting consistently with the previous May motion to follow CDC guidelines.
The meeting was called during a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Richland County and North Dakota.
At the time of the meeting, there were 1,843 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 20 cases in the county.
A month prior to the meeting, there were only 278 active cases in the state and three cases in the county.
When mask requirements were lifted from the courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, there were seven active cases in the county.
Carlson said the spike in cases is likely caused by the Delta variant.
“The Delta variant has been termed the fastest and the fittest. Meaning that it spreads more quickly, it’s a very robust virus that can infect individuals and make individuals more sick and more symptomatic than previous variants or the original COVID virus,” Carlson said.
The Delta variant is between 200-300 percent more transmissible than the original virus, 85 percent more likely to lead to hospitalization, and is more transmissible in younger populations, she said.
“With school starting, that’s not something we want to see,” Carlson said about the transmissibility in younger populations.
She said new data shows that vaccinated individuals that become infected with the Delta variant are at risk of transmitting it to others.
Masking requirements may once again be a topic of discussion in the coming months with the rise of the Delta variant and schools beginning again, along with the holiday season and family gatherings.
“You’ve got people getting recalled off of boards because of this issue,” Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller said.
In Fargo, North Dakota, parents have started a recall campaign against Fargo School Board members citing parents have begun a recall effort to recall four school board members. Among the concerns presented by the parents is the school district’s COVID-19 policies.
“We are, across the state, seeing some outbreaks among schools. Just in the first few days that they have started,” Carlson said.
