County commission hears tax abatement applications

The Richland County Commission found middle ground where it could during tax abatement hearings Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The tax abatement requests presented to the commission were previously rejected by the Hankinson City Council Monday, Dec. 7.
Thirty-two abatements were filed by the Hankinson Commercial Development Corporation (CDC), two by Lincoln State Bank and one by John Dyste, the owner of the Miller’s Fresh Foods property in Hankinson.
Dyste’s amended abatement was approved by the commission. The abatement reduced the property’s valuation by $95,700 to $534,100. The property’s original true and full value was originally assessed at $629,800. The true and full value accounts for land and structures on the land.
“The land would remain at $13,500 and the structure would be $520,600 ...” Director of Tax Equalization at the Richland County Assessor’s Office Sandy Fossum said.
Fossum recommended the commission approve the amended abatement after seeing Dyste’s income information.
Lincoln State Bank’s abatement for the removal of a home value on a parcel of land was denied by the commission. The home was demolished in July, but North Dakota Century Code requires the home to have been demolished by Feb. 1 of the same year for it to be excluded from the valuation, Fossum said.
The decision was reached after discussion about the precedent that would be set by approving the abatement.
Fossum said she was concerned that if the abatement was approved, property owners would seek similar abatements in the future for structures demolished after Feb. 1.
“I liken it a little bit to new construction. If this house were to be built in July of 2020 we wouldn’t assess it all for 2020, it would be prorated and therefore, why wouldn’t we look at it similarly? If it’s being torn down, why can’t we prorate it for a similar rate as if it were being built?” Commissioner Nathan Berseth asked.
Lincoln State’s second abatement was for a reduction of $177,500 of the bank building’s value. The true and full value of the parcel was assessed at $631,900. The commission approved a reduction of $88,750 for the bank building, half of the requested amount by Lincoln State Bank, for a total of $543,150.
The 32 abatements made by the CDC were for lots on the Prairie Pines Development. Fossum recommended the lots be assessed at $1 per square foot.
The commission approved the CDC’s abatement, pricing the lots at 40 cents per square foot.
Fossum said she was concerned about how lots that had been sold would be assessed. Those lots will remain assessed at $1 per square foot, Fossum said.
“Houses mean families, families mean schools have children in them. If we don’t have that, schools will close and we’ll have one school in our county at some point. We need to do whatever we can to encourage this development ...” Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said.
In other board action, unused vacation time for all Richland County employees was extended for use through July 1, 2021 by the commission 4-1. The extension applies to any remaining vacation time over 240 hours.
Berseth, who voted no, cited concerns about the fairness of the extension to employees who had already used their vacation time. He said some employees may have preferred to have saved their vacation had they known it would be extended through the first half of the new year.
The commission had several other options for the remaining vacation time including letting it expire and paying it out. The total cost of paying out the time was approximately $15,000, Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said.
The remaining vacation time had been a topic of discussion at several previous commission meetings. Nine county employees had over 240 hours of vacation time remaining as the year concluded, Hage said. There was concern some county employees were unable to use their vacation time due to increased workloads from COVID-19.
While the extension was initially focused on the nine employees, the commission widened the scope of the extension to encompass all county employees.
“I would argue it should be county-wide. Everyone gets the same deal. This one year you get to extend your use or lose date from the first of January to the first of July,” Ehlert said.
Liquor licenses were approved for Dakota Magic Casino, Dakota Vines Vineyard and Winery, Texas Crossing and Terrace Lanes. A six-month license was approved for Crooked Lane Farm Folk School.
Following a discussion at the Dec. 8 commission meeting about a reduction in liquor license fees, the commissioners dropped fees for 2021 to the state required minimum; $50 for beer and $200 for liquor. Businesses that had been approved and paid the previous liquor license price of $750 for 2021 will be reimbursed by the county.
The next Richland County Commission meeting is Jan. 5.
