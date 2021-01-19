County employees won’t see decrease in wages

Richland County employees will not see a cost of living increase this year, but they won’t see a reduction in net wages as the state and county wrestle with revenue shortfalls brought on by COVID-19.
The News Monitor previously reported that county employees may see a decrease in their net wages due to a rise in health insurance costs and no cost of living increases. Cost of living increase for county employees is typically between two and three percent, Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said.
“This will be the first year in a long time that has not happened … I’ve been here almost 30 years and it’s happened a couple of times before, but not recently.”
In September, the Richland County Commission approved the 2021 budget which included compensation for county employee’s increases in healthcare cost, but no cost of living increases.
The topic of cost living increases has come up again as the commission agreed in September to revisit the subject in January to see how revenues for the county had changed.
“We don’t want to put ourselves in a position where our employees are woefully under-compensated,” Richland County Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said.
Richland County employees receive health insurance through the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. The North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System’s health insurance is currently underwritten by Sanford Health Plan.
Every two years insurance costs can be reconfigured and this year health insurance costs are projected to rise between 15 - 21 percent, the News Monitor previously reported. The increase in insurance costs will come into effect on July 1.
Concerns about county employee wages began with the uncertainty of whether Richland County would receive any CARES Act funding and what sort of deficit the county was looking at due to COVID-19, Hage said.
The county ultimately received $1.2 million in CARES Act funding but will receive $1.5 million less from the state for a deficit of approximately $300,000, Ehlert said.
The amount the county received in CARES dollars was based on law enforcement salaries, Hage said. The money was then deposited into the county’s general fund.
A portion of the CARES dollars are being used to cover the increases in health insurance costs.
“We can’t continue to kick the can down the road at the expense of our employees,” Ehlert said. “We weren’t able to do it this year, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to get compensation, cost of living allowances down the road.”
