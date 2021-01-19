County heating assistance program numbers are up

The Richland Sargent Ransom Human Service Zone has completed 635 applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Three hundred and seventy applications have been processed in Richland County.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program that offers reduced heating costs based on income and number of members in a household. The program also provides free furnace cleanings and repair, among a number of other services.
Applicants can apply to the program from Oct. 1 — May 31. At the end of the application period last year 472 applications for Richland County had been processed, Eligibility Worker at Richland County Human Services Kristi Green said.
“I’ve got about 100 to go and I know we’re going to break that this year,” Green said.
Last winter, 804 applications were completed in the Richland Sargent Ransom Human Service Zone, she said.
Green speculated more applications may be received this year due to COVID-19 and its impact on household incomes.
“It’s hard to say (if the human service zone will surpass last year’s numbers). Right now the weather is beautiful so a lot of people don’t even think about it, it’s when we get those brutally cold days that people are in panic mode,” Green said.
Cold days are often followed by an influx of application, she said.
Statewide, as of Jan. 12, there 10,315 households approved for the program, 179 fewer households than at the same time last year, Public Information Officer Heather Steffl said.
“Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program expenditures so far this season are 28 percent less than the same period last year — likely because of the unseasonably warmer temperatures,” Steffl said.
In 2020, 12,787 North Dakotan households utilizes the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.
Behind the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the Low Income Energy Assistance Program is the state’s second most utilized economic assistance program, Director of the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Economic Assistance Division Michele Gee said.
Gee said the department has not seen any reductions in funding due to COVID-19.
“We actually have received some additional funding through the CARES Act for our Low Income Energy Assistance program and our child care assistance program. We’ve been able to add some flexibility to our programs,” Gee said.
One flexibility was the ability to offer a one time payment to qualified applicants to assist with utility costs.
“Our regular Low Energy Income Assistance Program does not offer assistance with utility costs because we received that additional funding we thought it important to provide to our households during a national pandemic and wanted to support them with utility costs which they may be struggling with loss of income,” Gee said.
For residents of the Richland Sargent Ransom Human Service Zone applications can be delivered or filled out at any county human services office within the human service zone, regardless of residence. Applications can also be filled online.
A household of four with a yearly income of $60,467 or less qualifies for assistance.
More information on qualifications for heating assistance and information on how to apply can be found here: http://www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/energyassist.html.
