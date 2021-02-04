County highway department fleet recovering after fire

The Richland County Commission unanimously approved the purchase of a Bobcat T770 compact track loader for the county highway department at the Tuesday, Feb. 2, county commission meeting.
The new Bobcat T770 will cost $61,700 and replace the original Bobcat T770 which was damaged by a fire at the county highway department’s Hankinson shop on Monday, Jan. 18. The Hankinson shop was the county highway department's main shop. Insurance will cover $58,000 of the damaged Bobcat T770.
No attachments will need to be purchased for the Bobcat T770 as they were stored outside at the time of the fire.
“So far everything is totaled out that was on the east side of the lot bay,” Richland County Engineer Jesse Sedler said.
Ten pieces of heavy machinery have been totaled; a payloader, sign truck, a semi tractor with a belly dump, lawnmower, service truck, pickup, forklift, a bobcat and a plow truck.
Sedler said the Highway department is still waiting on insurance to make a determination on three motor graders and four plow trucks damaged by the fire. Those pieces of equipment are expected to be examined this week or in the near future, he said.
“In my opinion it’s a lot of work to fix those things up,” Sedler said.
The building itself was inspected by Comstock Construction Inc. who were set to tear down several of the bays, but insurance called Sedler and told him to hold off on demolition until they have a quote.
“Hopefully at the end of the week I’ll know more. One day it’s this, one day it’s that … I’m waiting to hear what comes back,” Sedler said.
Three blades and four plow trucks are currently being borrowed or rented from neighboring counties and local businesses.
Cass County, Wilkin County and Wahpeton have each loaned the county highway department a snow plow. The equipment is being stored in various locations throughout Hankinson.
“We’ve got equipment where it needs to be,” Sedler said.
The highway department is also set to receive $132,000 from the North Dakota Department of Transportation. The funds are usable until 2024.
NDOT received $4.86 million from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to be distributed throughout North Dakota’s 53 counties. The money can be combined with other federal funds and used to buy down the cost of projects where the federal government splits the cost of the project with the county. However, the money cannot be used in the split itself.
