County holds first public COVID-19 vaccination

The Richland County Health Department administered 170 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Richland County residents 75 years and older at the Wahpeton Event Center Friday, Jan. 29.
“It’s going really well, we filled up our clinic, so a great turnout and we’re going to be able to use all our vaccines we were allocated this week and it seems to be running smoothly,” Director of Health Services Kayla Carlson said.
The clinic was the first public clinic for people 75 years or older, the first priority group in vaccination phase 1B. To date the health department has administered 924 first doses and 257 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Carlson said.
David Beyer, 77, of Wahpeton received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.
“Get it if you can, there’s no reason why not because the faster we get it out there the faster we get rid of this disease,” Beyer said.
He said the process of registering for the vaccine wasn’t too difficult, it just took time to complete his registration.
The health department also ran vaccination clinics at the Mooreton Community Center, Tuesday, Jan 26 and at St. Gerards in Hankinson Thursday, Jan. 28, for second doses of the vaccine, Pat Giese said, the director of nursing at the Richland County Health Department.
First doses of the vaccine were administered at Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood Thursday, Jan. 28.
The county health department is administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which is administered in two doses. The first dose of the vaccine is 80 percent effective against COVID-19, while the second dose of the vaccine is 95 percent effective, News Monitor previously reported. The two shots are administered 28 days apart.
If you have had COVID-19, it still recommended that you receive a vaccine. There is a suspected 90 day immunity after being infected, News Monitor previously reported.
For information on upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics visit the Richland County Health Departments website: https://richlandcountyhealth.org/.
