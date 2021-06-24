It’s been a long time coming, but finally on Wednesday, June 23, County Line Foods in Lidgerwood opened its doors to area shoppers.
“So far it’s gone surprisingly smooth,” Manager Jerry Arneson said of opening day. “With this technology you never know how it’s going to go. We depend on it so much now.”
Arneson said customers were happy to be able to shop again in Lidgerwood.
“I lived in Wyndmere and it sucks having to drive all the way to Wahpeton just to pick up some fresh produce, so even for those guys who are just 13 miles (away), it’s nice to have a place to go quickly,” Arneson said.
Weldon Hoesel, project manager for the Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corp., echoed Arenson’s sentiments, saying the first day went well with only minor hiccups and that residents were happy to finally have a store back in Lidgerwood.
County Line Foods was a two and a half year long project overseen by the Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corp.
The previous grocery store, Lidgerwood Market, was lost to a fire on Nov. 28, 2018. The former store owner decided not to rebuild leaving Lidgerwood without a grocery store. Without its store, Lidgerwood was designated a rural food desert.
A rural food desert is defined as an area where residents must travel more than 10 miles to acquire fresh food and produce.
In September 2020, the damaged grocery store was removed and work began on the new grocery store.
“The help from the farmers started before the store was even here, it was from the ground up. When we asked for farmers to come in and help with getting the lot ready for the new building to sit on, they came in with semis, bottom dump trucks, payloaders, tractors, levelers and packers. And these guys moved over 800 yards of gravel in one day and had it set and ready to pour the next morning,” Hoesel said.
In October 2020, construction began. Mild and cooperative weather throughout the winter helped aid the project's progress. COVID-19 delayed some items like coolers and freezers that were shipped internationally.
COVID-19, however, didn’t deter people from digging deep and donating to the project, helping it reach its $1.4 million goal. A sign hanging outside the store reads: “Not even COVID stopped us.”
“When we started that project, that was the worst harvest from Hell for farmers. It was Christmas day and they were still combining corn. The commodity was worth very little. Farmers felt bad and that they would maybe like to give more. After the fact, even now a year later and a good crop and everything, some of these guys came back and added to their donations that they had given earlier,” Hoesel said.
By March of 2021, the shell of the building was complete and volunteers began helping with interior work on the building.
On June 3, 2021, volunteers stocked the shelves of County Line Foods in preparation for its opening in less than three weeks.
“Just unbelievable is what I’d call it,” Hoesel said of the project.
Hoesel thanked the community for both their monetary generosity and generosity with their time, volunteering to stock shelves, paint and more.
“Just very generous people, very helpful. (There was) no fighting, arguing about anything. Just everybody worked together so well, it was just unbelievable,” Hoesel said.
