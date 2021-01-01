County officials and legislative members meet ahead of session

The Southeast Commissioners’ Association and members of the North Dakota Legislature representing parts of Dickey, LaMoure, Ransom, Richland and Sargent counties met virtually Thursday, Dec. 31. On the agenda was topics county officials would like addressed during the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly.
Rural infrastructure led Thursday's discussion. Currently the executive and legislative branches of the North Dakota government have two different proposals for funding rural infrastructure.
Terry Traynor, executive director of the North Dakota Association of Counties, said the legislative bill would provide counties with roughly 80 percent of the money they were projected to receive from Operation Prairie Dog funding during the biennium.
Richland County, North Dakota, was slated to receive approximately $5 million from Prairie Dog funds, a fact mentioned in the discussion.
Operation Prairie Dog, or HB 1066, was passed in the 2019 legislative session. The bill was meant to redistribute oil and gas tax revenues throughout North Dakota for infrastructure projects.
“Buckets” were to be filled with those revenues, and once filled, the next bucket in line would be filled. The county and township infrastructure bucket was the ninth to be filled. However, one bucket in front of the county bucket was not set to receive any money.
Due to decreased oil prices and turmoil within the oil industry brought on by COVID-19 the county bucket was never filled. Six buckets ahead of the county bucket totaling $688.7 million were filled, according to the North Dakota Treasurer's Office.
“If we can get 80 percent of that prairie dog money it would be a godsend,” Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth said.
The executive branch’s plan is to allocate money to the department of transportation which would then be distributed to counties as grants.
Traynor said the executive branch’s approach would create winners and losers in the bid to get infrastructure funding.
“Bridges are a real concern in Richland County. We’re falling further and further behind and we’re closing down a substantial amount of the bridges because of that cost,” Berseth said.
Richland County Commissioner Rollie Ehlert also brought forth concerns about county employees' wages over the upcoming 2021-2023 biennium.
Employee salaries are not going to increase, but health insurance costs for employees could increase 21 percent resulting in a net decrease in wages, Ehlert said.
Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said the increase in health insurance costs for county employees could range from 15 to 21 percent.
Employees won’t see a rise in wages due to budget constraints. Richland County is set to receive approximately $1.2 million in CARES Act funding, but see a reduction in state funding by approximately $1.5 million.
“It’s daunting to us and it’s hard to look your employees in the face and tell them they’re not going to see any wage increases this year, but that’s the position we’re in,” Ehlert said.
The 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly, which opens Tuesday, Jan. 5, is expected to conclude by April 30, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.