County says yes to harvest permits
Buy Now

Trucks with permits are allowed to haul up to 10% more weight than they would without a permit

 Daily News file photo

The Richland County Commission voted 3-2 to update harvest permits to become seasonal permits at $1,000 a permit at their Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting.

The decision came after deliberation regarding whether or not the permits should remain as a county practice. Getting rid of the permits was brought up at the previous meeting held Tuesday, Aug. 16. The decision was put off due to the commissioners wanting to hear public opinion.



