County says yes to harvest permits

The Richland County Commission voted 3-2 to update harvest permits to become seasonal permits at $1,000 a permit at their Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting.
The decision came after deliberation regarding whether or not the permits should remain as a county practice. Getting rid of the permits was brought up at the previous meeting held Tuesday, Aug. 16. The decision was put off due to the commissioners wanting to hear public opinion.
Harvest permits help to keep overloaded trucks from damaging county roads during the harvest season. They were previously priced at $50 for a 30-day permit and were moved up to $500 for a 30-day permit a few years ago.
A steady decline in permit purchases has been seen over the past few years. Last year, 140 permits were sold to 47 farmers. In total, the county makes $70,000 from these permit sales.
The vote at the September meeting decided that the permits would last for the entire season and be priced at $1,000 a permit.
While the board did not express an expectation for more people to buy harvest permits, these new permits will help with streamlining the hauling process across multiple counties.
Local farmer Carson Klosterman, who farms just outside of Wyndmere, spoke at the meeting about his experience.
According to Klosterman, the permits help with moving through weight checks. If law enforcement officers see the permit in the window, they will let the driver move along.
“It is an insurance policy that that truck will not have to sit on the side of the road for an hour waiting to get on that scale,” Klosterman said.
Commissioner Nathan Berseth described them as a bit of a cushion or insurance. The permits allow the truck to transport up to 10% more weight, so long as they meet a few conditions: if it is being transported from the field to storage, if it is being transported from the field to a point of sale,or if it is being transported from storage to point of sale.
A representative from Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative suggested that by maintaining the permits, fewer trucks would be present on the roads during harvest season, making the roads safer.
Also discussed at the meeting was:
• Possible update to parking in front of the courthouse
• Possible buyers for the red house on the corner of Eighth Street and Second Avenue in Wahpeton.
The next Richland County Commission meeting will take place Thursday, Oct. 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.