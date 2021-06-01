Three candidates are running for the Hankinson school board elections. Adam Ward and Incumbent Matt Asp are running for one of the school board’s city positions, while Karissa Bladow is running uncontested for the school board’s open rural position.
Elections will be held Tuesday, June 8.
Incumbent Matt Asp (city position):
Asp has served on the board for 18 years.
Why are you running again?: “To keep some continuity in there. There are some younger people on the school board at this moment and just trying to keep a little bit of experience there.”
What have you learned from your experience on the board?: “Trying to keep an eye on the school district for everybody involved: the taxpayers, the parents, teachers and so forth.”
What do you hope to accomplish on the board if re-elected?: “I don't have any agenda for what's going on, we have to roll with the punches. The student population has gone down quite a bit over the 18 years. You've got to work with ebbs and flows of that and you’ve got to work with the federal money and things like that, that fluctuate based on school census.”
What is the biggest challenge facing the school?: “It's the budget and things of that nature. But I think over the years we've done a pretty good job of maintaining the school and the budget and things of that nature. (I) just want to try to keep it going the way it's been going.”
Adam Ward (city position):
Why are you running?: “I’ve got two little kids in school, going to be a third grader and a first grader and I would like to be more involved in making our school a better place for my kids and everybody else's kids.”
Past experience with boards and/or education?: “I've been on some (boards), nothing really with education, but I've been a member of the commercial club here in Hankinson and active in our community.”
What do you hope to accomplish on the board if elected?: “Right now I just want to resolve any past issues and look at maybe incorporating some new ideas into our school. I get tired of hearing the same old, ‘Well, that's how we've done it for so many years.’ So I think it's good to bring in a new perspective to organizations because I'm a firm believer of changing up the people that have been sitting on these boards is a good thing because it brings in fresh ideas.”
What is the biggest challenge facing the school?: “I think the biggest issue is people voicing complaints or issues. I think we need to figure out a better avenue. I think people are scared to bring up any issues because they're worried about repercussions. So I think we need to make an easier avenue for people to express comments good or bad. Kind of an open door policy where you're not going to be scrutinized for what you were saying. Everybody's got fresh ideas everywhere to get on. I think we need to try and hear them all. We’ve got some good people in that school, and I'd hate to see us lose any people because of issues not being resolved.”
Karissa Bladow (rural position):
Why are you running?: “I have two kids in school, one will be a senior, one will be in eighth grade, and I'm just looking out for their interests and excited to see what it is that I could do to help either improve our school or improve anything for the students. (I’m) just looking for any kind of help that I can give to our school. I feel like our school is a very big presence for our community. Without a school you're not really going to have a growing community. It's important to be able to make sure that our school is running properly and being funded the way it should.”
Past experience with boards and/or education?: “I have not served on a board before. This would be my first time. Of course this year, we're going through a lot of changes at our school in Hankinson. We have a new principal and there's been some changes in our teachers. It gets a little concerning, what is it that we can do to help keep our teachers there? And I just want to make sure that we're able to keep a growing community and a positive school.”
What do you hope to accomplish on the board if elected?: “If elected I just want to be able to serve the students and our community. I just want to make sure that the expectations of what our students hope to accomplish through their K-12 years are met and that the parents are getting the education and the tools that they need to have their kids succeed through their K-12 career.”
What is the biggest challenge facing the school?: “On the outside looking in and not really being able to see what does happen in the school system, I feel like we have some missed opportunities and maybe some things that kids could benefit from as far as bringing back more arts and shops. Stuff like when I was in school. We had a shop class, and we had an art class. We have our math, our language, our sports, but there's so much more that I feel could possibly be utilized for kids.”
