Couple speak about infertility and child loss

Nearly 9 percent of men and 11 percent of women have experienced issues with infertility in the United States.
October is Infertility Awareness Month, meant to help bring awareness to those struggling with infertility issues.
Hankinson couple Jenni and Josh Lenzen dealt with infertility issues for several years, but their persistence resulted in the birth of their daughter Henley Rose Lenzen on Sept. 28, 2021.
“She’s been a good baby. She’s not been too fussy,” Jenni Lenzen said of the first two weeks of parenthood.
The two have been together for nearly 10 years and married for six. Over the course of the past five years, the couple have been trying to conceive, but were experiencing issues with infertility.
Having a child had always been a part of the couple’s plans, so when they were experiencing issues, they sought out help from the Sanford Reproductive Medicine Clinic in Fargo, North Dakota.
“It’s just a slew of doctor appointments in the beginning, which is kind of a blur. And then when you finally do start doing fertility treatments, the doctors are wonderful and always trying to be hopeful. And then when those hopes fall it’s hard, we’ve had a lot of curves,” Jenni Lenzen said.
Prior to the birth of Henley, the couple had two miscarriages.
“I think we kind of both took turns being strong for one another. I know he (Josh) was strong for me a lot,” Jenni Lenzen said.
When they learned they were pregnant with Henley, the couple were cautiously optimistic, having been in the same position twice before.
“We were happy, but cautious,” Josh Lenzen said.
The couple used in vitro fertilization (IVF), the process where sperm and egg are combined outside the body, and the fertilized egg is returned to the woman’s uterus.
Along with supporting one another during the treatments, Jenni Lenzen utilized Facebook groups, where others could share their stories and experiences with infertility.
“I’ve met women that are local, which is nice to know you’re going through the same thing parallel with somebody,” Jenni Lenzen said.
As for advice to others experiencing infertility issues, it’s difficult for the couple to suggest any one thing, but it’s important to know that treatments and the path to having a child requires a lot of patience and isn’t linear.
“It’s so hard to say on advice. We’ve talked to quite a few people who have had similar situations, but every situation has been different. Every person I’ve talked to who’s had infertility issues has had a different situation. Not one has been the same,” Josh Lenzen said.
In cases where couples are experiencing issues with infertility, there’s an equal chance the issue is with the man, the woman or both, according to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.
The couple hopes to have another child in the future, but for now, they’re enjoying their time with baby Henley.
“It truly feels unreal and amazing. I look at my little baby and can’t believe all we went through and that she is here now. It’s been an adjustment the last two weeks, but we are so excited to be parents finally,” Jenni Lenzen said.
