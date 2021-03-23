North Dakota will soon begin Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Beginning Monday, March 29, access to the vaccine will be available to the state's general public over age 16. The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) announced the news Friday, March 19. Providers in certain areas may reach Phase 2 status prior to March 29.
“North Dakota continues to be a national leader in vaccine administration, thanks to the incredible efforts of our health care providers, public health staff, Team ND members and citizens who have received the vaccine,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said. “Those who haven’t been vaccinated are encouraged to take advantage of this expanded access to protect themselves and those around them, build community immunity, keep our schools and businesses open and help end the pandemic.”
Twenty-seven percent of North Dakotans, or 194,903 individuals, had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to date, NDDoH reported Friday. Sixteen percent of the state’s population, 115,524 individuals, have been fully vaccinated to date.
Vaccination availability comes as COVID-19 activity varies throughout North Dakota. Cass County, whose cities include Fargo, reported 54 new and 291 active COVID-19 cases Friday. At the same time, 11 of North Dakota’s 53 counties reported no active cases and 33 counties confirmed no new cases.
Richland County, North Dakota, whose cities include Wahpeton and Hankinson, reported four new and 31 active COVID-19 cases Friday.
“As the state prepares to make the vaccine available to the general public, it’s important for people included in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C to be vaccinated now, as they are at highest risk for severe COVID-19 or being exposed to COVID-19,” said Molly Howell, NDDoH Immunization Director. “Anyone in Phases 1A or 1B who has not received their vaccine yet is encouraged to call our COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-207-2880 and select option 2 for assistance if they’re having trouble finding vaccine.”
Citizens can determine their vaccine eligibility in their area by checking the NDDoH COVID-19 Vaccine Locator at health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator.
