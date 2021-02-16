COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Wyndmere Friday, Feb. 19
MCS

The Richland County Health Department is hosting a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Wyndmere Community Center in Wyndmere from 1-3:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

The clinic is for Richland County residents 65 years and older. Registration for the clinic is required. To register visit: https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov. Search Richland under “Search By Name of Location.”

Tags

Load comments