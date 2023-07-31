Cramer, Hoeven excited about U.S. defense act

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) calls for the allocation of more than $886 billion for America’s defense throughout 2024. Although the bill recently passed in the Senate, it is expected to be further negotiated by Senate and House leaders.

 Courtesy House Rules Committee

With an 86-11 vote Thursday, July 27, the U.S. Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 2024 fiscal year.

NDAA, which calls for the allocation of more than $886 billion for national defense throughout 2024, is expected to be the subject of further negotiations between Senate and House leaders. Nevertheless, North Dakota’s two senators, both Republicans, issued positive statements after Thursday’s vote.

Cramer, Hoeven excited about U.S. defense act

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
Cramer, Hoeven excited about U.S. defense act

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
Cramer, Hoeven excited about U.S. defense act

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.


Tags