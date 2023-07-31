Cramer, Hoeven excited about U.S. defense act

With an 86-11 vote Thursday, July 27, the U.S. Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 2024 fiscal year.
NDAA, which calls for the allocation of more than $886 billion for national defense throughout 2024, is expected to be the subject of further negotiations between Senate and House leaders. Nevertheless, North Dakota’s two senators, both Republicans, issued positive statements after Thursday’s vote.
“The National Defense Authorization Act is a critical part of Congress’ first Constitutional duty to protect and defend the nation,” Sen. Kevin Cramer stated. “This year’s bill provides critical funding for the maintenance and modernization of our military and reflects both the needs of our troops and emerging threats.”
Cramer is a member of the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services (SASC), which is chaired by Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. Cramer’s office notes that he is the first North Dakotan to serve on an armed services committee in Congress. The senator’s accomplishments include “(securing) funding authorization and language for missions both directly and indirectly benefiting North Dakota’s military community.”
“We live in dangerous times where American leadership and resolve are needed more than ever. North Dakota plays a pivotal role in our national security, and I am grateful this bill supports our servicemen and women and their families while investing in the military assets and facilities across the state,” Cramer said Thursday.
Sen. John Hoeven is a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, a subcommittee of the appropriations committee chaired by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. The North Dakota senator said he worked to ensure NDAA has “strong support” for military missions in the state and “advanced policies” for the U.S. “effectively (countering) its adversaries.”
“We’ve worked to ensure North Dakota plays a central role in our nation’s defense, now and into the future,” Hoeven said Thursday. “The NDAA passed by the Senate today builds upon these efforts, supporting key upgrades to Air Force, Space Force and National Guard operations across our state. Importantly, this bill helps keep the modernization of our nuclear forces in Minot on track, supports our ISR and Space Development Agency missions in Grand Forks and strengthens the capabilities of the MQ-9 based in Fargo, among other priorities.”
As of Thursday, the Senate includes 49 Republicans, 48 Democrats and three independents who caucus with the Democrats, giving that party a majority. The House of Representatives currently has 222 Republicans, 212 Democrats and one vacancy. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., had not issued a statement on Thursday’s most recent NDAA vote or the bill’s future as of press time.
“In the weeks to come, the Democratic-led Senate and the Republican-controlled House must reconcile their sharpest differences — deciding, for example, whether the final bill will include hard-right provisions to roll back Pentagon policies on abortion access and gender-affirming care — or risk failing to pass a National Defense Authorization Act for the first time in more than six decades,” the Washington Post reported.
The Post presented the “looming showdown” as “an extraordinary test for Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.” McCarthy was described as having “pushed through” NDAA’s earlier version in the House “despite complaints — from moderate Republicans as well as Democrats — that he allowed what began as a bipartisan process to be hijacked by the party’s most rebellious and aggrieved members.”
“(NDAA passed in the house) 219-210, carried over the finish line by a razor-thin Republican majority after an acrimonious battle led to only four House Democrats voting for it, all from competitive swing districts and facing outsize political pressure to do right by the troops,” the Post reported.
Sens. Cramer and Hoeven, meanwhile, gave lists of provisions possible with the NDAA for fiscal year 2024. They include:
• Authorizing $844.3 billion for the Department of Defense (DOD) and $32.4 billion for national security programs within the Department of Energy (DOE).
• Providing a 5.2% pay raise for both military service members and the DOD civilian workforce.
• Prohibiting, through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), individuals and entities affiliated with China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from purchasing or investing in American agricultural land and companies.
• Adjusting the threshold amount for minor medical facility construction projects of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), benefitting future projects at the Fargo VA Medical Center.
• Blocking implementation of proposed regulations requiring defense contractors to report greenhouse gas emissions, similar to Hoeven’s Focus on the Mission Act.
• Pushing DOD to prioritize nuclear deterrence in professional military education.
“This is the fifth NDAA Sen. Cramer has helped craft as a member of SASC,” his office stated. “In 2019, he was able to shepherd through committee the creation of the U.S. Space Force, and from 2020-2023, he secured a host of pro-North Dakota provisions in the legislation.”