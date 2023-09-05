Dakota Antique Power Tractor Club holds plow down

As many as 20 tractors and 40 participants were expected to take part in the Dakota Antique Power Tractor Club’s annual plow down. This year’s event, continuing an approximately decade-long tradition, began at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Just a few miles west of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, tractors and drivers of all ages helped “turn the dirt back again.” Club President Paul Kuzel was glad to see the number of participants, particularly the number of youth that got involved.
“It’s kind of a fun event,” he said, smiling.
The Dakota Antique Power Tractor Club has had a tradition of holding nonprofit events like the plow downs to benefit local organizations. “Every penny” is given away, declared member Dan Thompson.
“This year, our proceeds are going to Dakota Estates,” Kuzel said. “Of course, there’s been other organizations that have received the money or requested it. If anyone asks, we do vote on the idea in a meeting.”
Charitable giving is made possible through methods like the plow down’s free will offering lunch, served by Deb Anderson, or the raffling of an antique tractor. While News Monitor could not stay for the raffle results, we do look forward to sharing a photo of the winner in an upcoming issue.
“We started selling the raffle tickets in March. The winner has the choice of $2,000 in cash or the tractor. There’s also a $500 prize and a $100 prize. Last year was the first time that the money was chosen instead of the tractor,” Kuzel said.
This year’s tractor was the fifth of its kind offered to Dakota Antique Power Tractor Club supporters. Kuzel said he’s glad that the 2023 was once again a success.
“We’ve had a nice group and it’s turned out pretty good,” he said. “We’re glad to carry on a tradition.”