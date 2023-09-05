Dakota Antique Power Tractor Club holds plow down

Just a few miles west of Lidgerwood, N.D., tractors and drivers of all ages helped ‘turn the dirt back again.’

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

As many as 20 tractors and 40 participants were expected to take part in the Dakota Antique Power Tractor Club’s annual plow down. This year’s event, continuing an approximately decade-long tradition, began at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

Just a few miles west of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, tractors and drivers of all ages helped “turn the dirt back again.” Club President Paul Kuzel was glad to see the number of participants, particularly the number of youth that got involved.

This year’s Dakota Antique Power Tractor Club plow down took place Saturday, Sept. 2.
As many as 20 tractors and 40 participants were expected to take part in the plow down.
The Dakota Antique Power Tractor Club has had a tradition of holding nonprofit events like the plow downs to benefit local organizations.


