Dakota Estates Board to allow investigation, change board bylaws
The Dakota Estates Board at the previous community meeting. From left to right, board member Jim Holmly, former board member Kevin Frank, board member Phyllis Lentz, board chairman Kathy Skroch, board member Richard Novotny. At the most recent board meeting, the board voted to increase the number of members and change the way by which they are selected

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

The Dakota Estates Board held a meeting Monday, Nov. 21 to discuss the scheduling of a new public community meeting for 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the American Legion, given the availability of the space.

The previous community meeting was delayed due to the vote to close Dakota Estates, however due to the decision to remain open until at least April 1 2023, the community meeting was rescheduled.



