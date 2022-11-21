A week after the Dakota Estates Board, Lidgerwood, voted to close the retirement center facility, another vote was taken in which it was unanimously decided to keep it open until at least April 1, 2023.
The change in decision came after a week of public input alongside additional donations to keep the doors open. When the vote to close was initially cast, board member Richard Novotny cited the financial issues caused by rising costs to be the main driver.
The decision to remain open came after the Dakota Estates Board was approached by an individual or individuals who are looking to buy the community owned facility, according to Dakota Estates Board Chairperson Kathy Skroch.
“The purchase contact details are way out there and aren’t certain. There is a lot we need to look at before we can give details,” Skroch said.
Skroch said she expects a decision regarding this purchase to take time and does not expect a decision to be made prior to Dec. 31.
If the deal is made, Skroch believes the retirement community will continue its current operation.
“There will be some changes that will occur with new owners. The intent is to continue the mission as we have,” Skroch said.
It may have been the decision to close that brought forth this unnamed buyer.
“Sometimes it is when things come to a crisis that people react,” Skroch said.
Prior to the announcement that the doors would be kept open, residents were upset and worried.
“I’m angry and sad and mad. I thought I could live here. They made the announcement, that is the first I heard about it. I have two daughters in Fargo but I would like to stay in Lidgerwood. I have my home yet, but I am 98. I am incapable of buying groceries, cooking and cleaning,” Dakota Estates resident Lorraine Fuka said prior to the announcement that closing would be pushed back.
This new vote may help calm some of those fears as it extends the time for residents to find a new home from six weeks to at least four months, even if the purchase doesn’t take place.
Last week a third community meeting was delayed. The first two saw members of the community come out to show support and a willingness to donate to Dakota Estates.
“We intend to have that meeting. I think it is important to have those conversations with the community,” Skroch said.
The third community meeting was delayed after the initial closing announcement was made. While the Dec. 10 fundraiser has been confirmed, the community meeting has not been scheduled for a new date yet.
“I want people to understand that the board that is currently serving came with the best intentions. We have done our best to work for the interests of Dakota Estates, its residents, staff and the community. I hope people see that,” Skroch said.