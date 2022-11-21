A week after the Dakota Estates Board, Lidgerwood, voted to close the retirement center facility, another vote was taken in which it was unanimously decided to keep it open until at least April 1, 2023.

The change in decision came after a week of public input alongside additional donations to keep the doors open. When the vote to close was initially cast, board member Richard Novotny cited the financial issues caused by rising costs to be the main driver.



Tags