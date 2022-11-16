Dakota Estates closing Dec. 31

Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its closure on Dec. 31, 2022. The retirement center informed other local retirement homes through phone calls.
According to board member Richard Novotny, the decision was made by unanimous vote at the Dakota Estates’ regularly scheduled board meeting held Saturday, Nov. 12.
Novotny cited the rising costs of staff and care to be a major reason for the decision. The finances of Dakota Estates were not certain after an Oct. 26 meeting where the board stated it did not have access to their finances from before June 2022.
The missing finances date back to a transition in administration. After the interim administrator resigned, the board took up the responsibilities while searching for a new administrator.
During the Oct. 26 meeting, Novotny stated that the board knew about these financial issues since they took over in June, though they did not alert the public.
“We didn’t want to scare anyone,” Novotny said.
The announcement came almost three weeks after the second community meeting hosted by the Dakota Estates board. At this meeting, many in the community pledged to help the retirement community stay open. Another meeting was planned for Wednesday, Nov. 16, however it was announced Nov. 14 that this meeting would be delayed .
Dakota Estates is currently in the process of finding new locations for their residents. Meetings have been held with both St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson and the Leach Home in Wahpeton.
Because Dakota Estates is not a licensed care facility, their closing is not regulated when it comes to finding new places for residents to live.
When Dakota Estates closes, the building's ownership will transfer to the city of Lidgerwood. Novotny expects for the building to be made into senior apartments.
The board has not made a public statement regarding the closure of the 50-year-old Lidgerwood establishment.
The News Monitor has reached out to other members of the board, Dakota Estates and previous administration who have not yet responded or have been unable to speak at this time.