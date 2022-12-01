Dakota Estates meeting shows three paths forward

At Dakota Estates Retirement Community’s most recent community meeting in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, held Wednesday, Nov. 30, three possible plans were laid out for the future of the nonprofit.
The first proposed plan is to continue the facility under the previous structure as a board-managed organization.
“With new board members, new volunteers and all the remodel efforts maybe we can continue as we were,” board member Anna Fuka said.
The second option is to entertain a private purchaser from the community who would then take over and manage the organization.
The third option would be a mix of the previous two. A private purchaser would buy the non-profit business, however, it would continue to be run by the Dakota Estates board.
The board is currently in the process of deciding what option is best for Dakota Estates. The previous closing date had been set at April 1, 2023. According to Fuka, this deadline was set arbitrarily, though it did mark a good six-month timeline for Dakota Estates to get its footing. Now, the board hopes to have a decision made regarding the retirement community’s future by that time.
“We still have that plan in our head that by that time we want to pick a direction. I still feel like by that time, on or before, we will be able to make that decision,” Fuka said.
The Dakota Estates Board, after a change in bylaws at the board’s Nov. 21 meeting, consisted of many new members. The current board consists of only two members from before these changes, Kathy Skroch and Richard Novotny. The other five members, Fuka, Carly Stenvold, Janice Illies, Yvonne Nelson and Pam Kraemer volunteered to be a part of it after the decision was made. Nelson was unable to attend the community meeting due to personal reasons.
“It was immediately. It was like just the right amount. I am just very, very grateful,” Skroch said
Much of the hope held by the Dakota Estates board seemingly comes from the recovery of financial information and the influx of donations and volunteers from the community. According to board member Richard Novotny, much of the financial information was stored on an accessible computer, however due to old software, the information was in a format unable to be read. The board was eventually able to convert the information to a format which could be read hours before the meeting began.
Stenvold was able to look at the finances, though was not given enough time to have any substantial insights. As the board is able to parse through the information, a clearer understanding will be formed.
“We are not going bankrupt, but we definitely could not afford to do that on our own. So this is on the wonderful people who came in and said ‘I want to do something, I want to donate,’” Stenvold said.
In the coming months, changes are expected to be made to the pricing structure for residents at Dakota Estates. Previously, rent was charged at prices set by the United State’s Department of Housing and Urban Development’s [HUD] low income price caps.
“We were under the impression that we had to follow the cap that was placed on HUD rent. So that is established within a region. We had maxed out what we could charge for HUD rates. I think it was a mistake ... the notion that we had to keep a cap on all the rooms. We only needed to cap those rooms that were occupied by someone who qualified for HUD,” Skroch said.
The retirement community since then has realized that not all rooms must fit this condition, and these prices only need to be offered to those who qualify for HUD. It has not yet been determined how the new pricing model will look.
“As things keep evolving, we are hoping to be able to have a fee and explain exactly why we are charging that much because right now it kind of feels like a nebulous amount,” Fuka said.
Dakota Estates is still looking for and relying on community volunteers and donations in order to continue operating. The board thanked those who have helped with renovations, activities and even some administrative work.
“We need volunteers more than anything. We need help to keep it open, keep it running and keep Dakota Estates essentially,” Stenvold said.
Ongoing and upcoming renovations are being applied to 14 rooms. When the renovations are finished, it is expected that Dakota Estates will be able to house 43 people. Currently the number of residents is down. After the announcement that Dakota Estates was closing, many residents began looking for new places to live. After that decision was reversed, four current residents decided that they will still be moving.
The planned Dec. 10 fundraiser is moving forward. The event will be hosted at the Lidgerwood Knights of Columbus Hall. Available food will include pulled pork, potato salad, chips and bars. It is the hope of the board that this fundraiser will provide enough to help alleviate some of the monthly expenses of Dakota Estates while they make a decision on the facility’s future.
The next community meeting will be hosted by Dakota Estates on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.