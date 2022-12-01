Dakota Estates meeting shows three paths forward
Dakota Estates board member Pam Kraemer talks about renovations being made to rooms at Dakota Estates. The current Dakota Estates board has only two remaining members from prior to the Nov. 21 bylaw changes. From left to right, Janice Illies, Carly Stenvold, Anna Fuka, Pam Kraemer, Kathy Skroch and Richard Novotny. Board member Yvonne Nelson was unable to attend the meeting.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

At Dakota Estates Retirement Community’s most recent community meeting in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, held Wednesday, Nov. 30, three possible plans were laid out for the future of the nonprofit.

The first proposed plan is to continue the facility under the previous structure as a board-managed organization.



