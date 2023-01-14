Dakota Estates to remain open

The Dakota Estates Board of Directors has announced that Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, will remain open as a community owned non-profit. The announcement came after months of financial trouble and a now overturned vote that they would close.
The decision was reversed after community input. Dakota Estates Board members worked to find a path forward which would allow the living center to remain open long term.
Board member Kathy Skroch credits the retirement community’s turnaround to an outpouring of community support, especially during the Dec. 10, 2022, fundraiser held by Dakota Estates. The organization still plans to rely on community support and donations.
“That financial support has bought time and breathing room to stabilize the facility while important changes are made that will ensure operations well into the future,” the Dakota Estates board said in a release earlier this week.
New administrators have been hired to fill the needs of the organization and fulfill duties that were previously done by the board of directors after the previous administrator resigned.
These changes, coupled with volunteer work, have helped make renovations across the building including living space for new residents who may want to move into Dakota Estates. Some of these renovations are ongoing.
Much of the work being done to the retirement community has been by volunteers. Skroch credits the work of volunteers who are a large part of what has kept Dakota Estates operational. The organization will continue to work with volunteers to do daily activities and complete larger projects.