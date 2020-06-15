Dakota Magic re-opens after three months of closure

The Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel closed March 22, 2020. The original expectation was that business would resume 14 days later. That was nearly three months ago.
Despite COVID-19 fears, the casino opened its doors on June 6. Now plexiglass barriers have been installed at some machines and registers, and the game tables will remain closed.
The casino and hotel are working closely with the Center for Disease Control to take extra measures for safety reasons. Hand sanitizer is distributed throughout the complex and the buffet is closed.
Casinos are the hardest hit businesses during economic downturns, according to Bezinga.com. The recession of Dakota Magic’s closure isn’t a product of the stock market, but a downturn in business due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Faced with 95 percent of commercial casinos closing and 76 percent of tribal casinos closing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the American Gaming Association estimated that a two-month shutdown would cost the U.S. economy $43.5 billion worth of activity, reported Action.com.
The Dakota Magic Casino experienced an economic downturn, but due to small business loans the casino was able to keep its staff of roughly 400, who briefly went on unemployment. Rojelio Rubio, director of marketing for the casino, was pleased with the staff turnout.
“We managed to get a small business loan, and keep all of our employees employed,” Rubio said. “They did go on unemployment for a little bit, but we were able to get all of our employees back and start paying them a paycheck.”
Regulations for the casino have tightened, when guests enter the casino they are subjected to temperature checks and masks aren’t enforced but the casino highly recommends them. Guests are offered a mask when they enter the casino. The casino has installed many sanitation areas, particularly in high contact areas.
“We’ve had to take some of the games off of our gaming floor,” Rubio said, “So we’re not at our full potential.”
Employees are required to wear masks and they are also subjected to temperature checks.
“The (Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate) Tribe is that owns the casino does a lot of hands on to require testing,” Rubio said. “They have methods of testing their employees.”
“We are pretty happy with the outcome of being prepared to open up. The gaming tables and lounge are closed. The June promotions for suspended, we are taking a crawl, walk, run kind of mentality,” according to Rubio.
When asked if the opening of the casino was too soon, Rubio responded.
“I personally think it’s going to be fine, I know a lot of other casinos have opened up,” he said. “I’ve seen places who have done worse preparations than us and they’re opened up.”
Casinos are high traffic businesses and a loss of revenue is definitely an issue due to fears of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its only a matter of time to see if businesses, large or small can recover, but Rubio is optimistic that the casino and hotel are ready to take that chance.
