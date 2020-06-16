Dakota Valley hires apprentice lineman at Hankinson outpost  

Jeremy Radcliffe has been hired as a full-time apprentice lineman at Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative’s (DVEC) Hankinson outpost.
In his new position, Radcliffe joins Line Foreman John Krump in performing both overhead and underground power line construction and day-to-day line maintenance in an area that covers much of southern Richland County, operations manager Brad Lunneborg stated.
Radcliffe began his employment with Dakota Valley in May 2019 when he was hired as a temporary apprentice assisting linemen at the Hankinson and Wahpeton outposts.
He holds a degree from the Electrical Lineworker program at Bismarck State College. Prior to his employment at Dakota Valley, Radcliffe worked as an apprentice for Federated Rural Electric Assn., Welcome, Minn., and as a seasonal apprentice for Roughrider Electric Cooperative, Dickinson.
A North Dakota native who was born and raised in the Arthur area, Radcliffe attended Northern Cass Elementary and High School and graduated from Bismarck State College in 2017.
Radcliffe enjoys golfing and working with his hands, especially carpentry projects. Jeremy and his faithful dog, Buster, a boxer mix, have recently moved to a home in Hankinson.
“Jeremy’s strong work ethic and experience play an important part in providing the high-quality service Dakota Valley members in the Hankinson area deserve,” Lunneborg said. “Please join us in welcoming Jeremy Radcliffe to the Hankinson community.”
