"What do you want for Christmas?" One of the most common questions this time of year, followed shortly by, "How’s the weather?" and "Have you been naughty or nice?"
All across the world, children are writing their answers to the question and sending them off to the North Pole in the form of letters to Santa.
Here in Richland County a few decorated mailboxes have been set up and when letters are deposited, Santa responds.
“Santa’s elves take all of the letters and enter them into a spreadsheet with details like what they want. Using some letter templates, they write personalized responses to be sent to the kids,” Hankinson Commercial Club Member Deeann Bilben said. She leads the Hankinson Santa’s Mailbox program.
In Hankinson, the Santa’s Mailbox program was started three years ago as a way to engage the community around Christmas while the lockdown was preventing community gatherings. That year, around 100 letters were sent to Santa through the mailbox. The next year, 125 letters were sent. Bilben expects between 100 and 125 letters to be received this year as well.
In Wyndmere, the Wyndmere CDC decided they wanted to get in on the fun and started their own Santa’s Mailbox. With letters coming in the past few weeks, CDC member Janet Bell has been hard at work making sure Wyndmere children get to hear from Santa.
“I love Christmas and I thought it would be an excellent and fun event for the kids in our community,” Bell said.
The letters received don’t just come from the local community. Bilben has sent letters to Lidgerwood; Breckenridge, Minnesota; Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and even to Wisconsin.
Of course, one of the most important parts of the letter is what children are asking for. Sometimes these can be recognizable classics like dolls and trucks. Other times they can get more obscure or be something brand new.
“Sometimes I have to decipher and Google what they want. Xbox, LEGOS, Nerf guns, we get a lot of that. But a color change cuteness sparkle Barbie I had to look up to make sure I knew what it was,” Bilben said.
As part of the community, Bilben and Bell are able to form connections with the children who write letters and are able to help make their personalized letters that much more special.
According to Bilben, some children have even written letters that continue conversations from previous years. Bell gets hand drawn pictures on some of the letters she responds to.
“It is all pretty good. Sometimes we get little pictures of reindeer or Mrs. Claus drawn on,” Bell said.
In order to have responses arrive before Christmas, the mailboxes are going to be closing soon. In Wyndmere, the mailbox’s last day will be Saturday, Dec. 17. Hankinson’s mailbox will accept letters through Sunday, Dec. 18.