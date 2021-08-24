Dem-NPL fundraiser held in Hankinson

Dem-NPL leaders and voters convened at Lake Elsie in Hankinson on Thursday, Aug. 19 to talk about local, state and national issues at a district 25 and 26 fundraiser.
The speakers at the event were Frmr. state Sen. and District 26 Chairman Jim Dotzenrod, state Rep. Alisa Mitskog (Dem-NPL, D-25) and Frmr. U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.
Dotzenrod spoke about agricultural issues and the status of U.S. democracy and its stability presently and into the future.
“What people are talking about right now is primarily the weather. The drought is really the subject,” Dotzenrod said.
Dotzenrod said he and others don’t know which way the agriculture industry is heading right now. There are a number of moving parts with regards to policy, climate and globalization.
“I was at the Lidgerwood car show yesterday and everyone was interested in talking about cars, I was surprised at the number of farmers that expressed their concern about the amount of water we are using this year,” Dotzenrod said.
He said the major question producers are trying to unravel is if this year’s drought is part of the dry and wet cycles that afflict the region, or a part of a broader trend of warming weather.
As for democracy, Dotzenrod said he has concerns about how votes will be counted in the future, along with restrictive voter identification laws states have implemented, or are attempting to implement, following the 2020 presidential election.
“There seems to be an indication that we may not be able to take American democracy for granted the way we always have,” he said.
Dotzenrod said it’s important to keep an eye on these issues and not to take for granted the way American democracy currently functions.
Mitskog spoke briefly about some of the Dem-NPL achievements from the last legislative session and the party’s presence in Bismarck, North Dakota
“It’s getting lonelier out in Bismarck,” Mitskog said about being a Democrat. “We don’t want accolades, it’s not what we’re about, whether it be helping working families or economic development, infrastructure, natural gas …” Mitskog said.
With regards to redistricting in districts 25 and 26, Mitskog said she’s hoping district lines will shift to allow better representation for voters within each district.
She said she’s troubled with how some of the redistricting process has been handled, but is hopeful the two parties can work together in the effort.
Heitkamp spoke about the state of American politics and the importance of having a strong Democratic party in both North Dakota and in the federal government.
“We are the United States of America and both political parties used to believe that. Both political parties used to disagree on policies, whether you’re going to have a co-op or whether you’re going to have corporations, whether you’re going to have corporate taxes, whether you’re going to have free trade; these were standard issues. And we took for granted that those were the issues that divided the political parties, and now it’s about fear and division,” she said.
Heitkamp said national politics permeating state and local issues has done a disservice to North Dakotans, and that it’s distracted from important issues.
As for finding greater success in the state, Heitkamp said the Dem-NPL needs to be more vocal about their achievements.
“Democrats will always invest in people because when you invest in them it pays returns for our country, whether it’s economic returns or moral returns. It’s a morality issue,” she said.
